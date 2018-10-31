Lakeland PBS
MnDOT Releases Updated 10-year Capital Highway Investment Plan

Shirelle Moore
Oct. 31 2018
The Minnesota Department of Transportation released its 2019-2028 Capital Highway Investment Plan (CHIP). The plan details the agency’s planned investments on the state highway network during the next decade.

For 2019-2028, the plan identifies more than 760 pavement projects and nearly 380 bridge projects, as well as other investments that would improve traveler safety and mobility, rest stop and weigh station maintenance, and freight movement.

“Minnesota has the 5th largest road network in the country with more than 12,000 miles of state highways,” said Commissioner Charlie Zelle. “The Capital Highway Investment Plan helps MnDOT detail investments on the state highway network and improve the transparency of our decision-making processes.”

Selecting projects on the state highway system is an annual process, but begins 10 years in advance with the CHIP. The first four years of the plan represent state highway projects in the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), MnDOT’s construction program that has funding committed to it. In addition, the CHIP identifies projects in the six years after the current STIP, which are the agency’s planned investments. However, the CHIP does not include projects currently under construction.

“While projects are not commitments until they reach the STIP, listing potential projects 5 to 10 years out allows for advanced coordination and input, and, ultimately, better projects for all those served,” Zelle said.

The CHIP also explains any change in priorities or outcomes from the investment direction that have occurred during the previous year.

To learn more about the 10-year CHIP, see www.mndot.gov/planning/10yearplan/.

Shirelle Moore
