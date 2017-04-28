DONATE

MnDOT Recognizes Workers Killed Or Injured On The Job

Josh Peterson
Apr. 28 2017
With road construction season right around the corner, every April 28 MnDOT recognizes those who have been killed or injured on the job.

MnDOT commemorates the day with 10 seconds of silence to honor those MnDOT employees and contract workers who have been injured or killed while on the job.

At the MnDOT District two facility in Beltrami County, a plaque hangs on the wall that displays the names of those who were lost while working in the field.

MnDOT says that April 28 should be a reminder to all motorists to slow down and pay attention when traveling through road construction zones.

At MnDOT headquarters in St. Paul, a large memorial honors all who lost their lives while working to construct and maintain highway projects across the state of Minnesota.

