MnDOT Preparing For The First Winter Storm Of The Season

Josh Peterson
Dec. 27 2018
Whether it’s city streets, county roads, or state highways, it’s a united front when it comes to clearing what mother nature leaves behind. With significant snow in the forecast, plow drivers are ready and have been preparing for what lies ahead.

Over at MnDOT’s Northwest Office, the snow plows have already been out on the road, and will be around the clock as the storm moves into the area. Over the next few days, these trucks will be out to keep the roadways clear, and if you encounter a plow while your traveling, it’s important to stay back.

What is unique about this storm is that it falls between two major holidays, meaning that there could be fewer people traveling out on the roads, making it easier for the plows to do their job in a timely manner.

With snow already falling in parts of the area, the engines are already running and the drivers are ready to face another Minnesota winter head on.

For current road conditions and links to MnDOT snow plow dash cams, please follow this link: https://hb.511mn.org/#roadReports?timeFrame=TODAY&layers=imagePlows%2ClocationPlows

