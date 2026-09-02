Aug 31, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

MnDOT Preparing for Highway 169 Intersection Closure in Garrison

highway 169 garrison closure map

Starting Tuesday, Sep. 8, the Highway 169 intersection at Highway 18 and Monroe Street will close to all traffic to construct the connections to the new roundabout in Garrison. (Credit: MnDOT)

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is preparing for the full closure of Highway 169 in Garrison at the intersection of Highway 18 and Monroe Street.

A press release from MnDOT says that starting on Tuesday, Sep. 8, the day after Labor Day, that intersection will close to all traffic to construct the connections to the new roundabout in Garrison.

The contractor will have 17 consecutive days to complete work in Garrison—the roundabout, road surface, permanent road markings, and signage—plus the removal of the temporary roundabout. Access into Garrison remains open, but the intersection will be closed.

Meanwhile, Highway 169 will remain detoured to through traffic from south of Garrison to Bennettville through late September. More information on the project can be found on the MnDOT website.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

bsu for the north fundraising campaign sign sqk

09-01-2026

News

Bemidji State Representatives Reflect on ‘For the North’ Fundraising Campaign

sanford health north memorial logos sqk

09-01-2026

News

Sanford Health Completes Merger With North Memorial Health

cass county sheriff bryan welk sqk

09-01-2026

News

Cass County Sheriff Shares Advice for Identifying Recently Reported Scam

lakes area habitat for humanity site blessing sqk

09-01-2026

News

Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity Hosts Site Blessing for New Home Construction