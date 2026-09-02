MnDOT Preparing for Highway 169 Intersection Closure in Garrison

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is preparing for the full closure of Highway 169 in Garrison at the intersection of Highway 18 and Monroe Street.

A press release from MnDOT says that starting on Tuesday, Sep. 8, the day after Labor Day, that intersection will close to all traffic to construct the connections to the new roundabout in Garrison.

The contractor will have 17 consecutive days to complete work in Garrison—the roundabout, road surface, permanent road markings, and signage—plus the removal of the temporary roundabout. Access into Garrison remains open, but the intersection will be closed.

Meanwhile, Highway 169 will remain detoured to through traffic from south of Garrison to Bennettville through late September. More information on the project can be found on the MnDOT website.