MnDOT Officials Warn Of Delays, Detour Through Deerwood Starting October 12th

Brad Hamilton — Oct. 6 2020

MnDOT officials said earlier today that those who travel on Highway 6/210 through Deerwood should plan for delays when the road closes and detours from 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12th through 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16th.

Highway 6/210 will close between Maple Road East and Cross Drive and officials explained that the detour will be set up through Maple Road East and Serpent Road East.

This latest construction work is part of a larger 2020 improvement project led by the City of Deerwood that replaces the underground water main and restores the road surface and turf along Forest Road, Swede Alley, Indian Carry, Shady Walk, and Shady Walk Circle.

MnDOT officials want residents to watch for road signs and allow extra time in your schedule as they drive through Deerwood.

For more information about the project, visit the city website at www.cityofdeerwood.com, or contact City Project Engineer Chad Katzenberger by email ckatzenberger@sehinc.com or call 218-855-1720.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

