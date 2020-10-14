MnDOT Offers Funding to Develop “Safe Routes to School” Program

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is offering three different grant opportunities this fall through their “Safe Routes to School” program.

“This year we’ve learned a lot can change in a student’s life, but walking and bicycling are still ways for kids to just be kids and they deserve to be able to do those activities safely,” said Dave Cowan, SRTS coordinator. “We recognize the challenges schools and communities are facing and this funding can help make safety improvements for the long term.”

Communities and schools can apply for planning assistance grants to help assess current conditions and create plans to improve walking and bicycling through programs and infrastructure.

SRTS “Boost” grants support existing SRTS work, like adding bicycles to schools to improve physical education curriculum or addressing a community-specific need to help more students walk and bicycle to school safely. Infrastructure grants can fund projects that create safer streets for students to walk and bicycle. Anyone interested in this funding must submit a letter of intent by Oct. 31st.

“Safe Routes to School plans, programs and infrastructure improvements can help communities get students to walk and bicycle to school again,” said Cowan. “This helps students build physical activity into their day, arriving at school refreshed and ready to learn.”

To learn more about the grants or programs, visit the SRTS website.

