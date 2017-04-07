DONATE

LPTV NEWS

MnDOT Needs Your Help

Haydee Clotter
Apr. 7 2017
Leave a Comment

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking individuals and organizations to join the more than 4,500 groups and 45,000 people in the state who are Adopt a Highway volunteers.

The program, which has been around for many years, is a public service project that helps reduce litter along the highways.

“Some groups have participated since 1990,” said Vicki Kessler, Adopt a Highway program coordinator for the Twin Cities Metro Area, which has about 500 sections of roadway maintained by volunteers.

The volunteers, representing schools, businesses, faith-based organizations, families and individuals, clean up more than 10,000 miles of Minnesota roadways each year.

Groups last year spent more than 180,000 hours picking up more than 960,000 pounds of litter, according to Ernest Lloyd, statewide Adopt a Highway manager. He added that the program saves MnDOT more than $7 million annually.

“Volunteers pick up litter, keep the roadways beautiful and save taxpayers money,” said Lloyd. “When our volunteers are out cleaning the roadway ditches, MnDOT employees use their time to maintain our highways. It’s a win-win for the state and it shows that Minnesotans care about their state.”

Volunteers are asked to commit to the program for at least two years and help pick up litter on both sides of the roadway at least twice a year.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Weight Restrictions Starting Soon

Spring Weight Restrictions Begin

Students Create Life Storybooks For Essentia Health Living Residents

Motorists Urged To Use Caution On Highway 371 During Ice Fishing Extravaganza

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Janis said

Kyle was the son of my ex brother in law. My prayers are with the Schiltz family... Read More

Willie Davis said

Willie Davis and VFW post 6206 Color/Honor Guard sends a big thank you to Ms... Read More

Kelly said

I Sure was one of the people that did get a pic with clifford I Just Don't see i... Read More

Amanda said

Thank you Ms. Haydee Clotter and LPTV for sharing my Great Uncle Ray's story. N... Read More

0

Bemidji Police Department Holds Meeting To Discuss Body Cameras

Since legislation allowing for police body cameras and the footage to be shared publicly became effective in August, law enforcement agencies,
Posted on Apr. 7 2017

Recently Added

Bemidji Police Department Holds Meeting To Discuss Body Cameras

Posted on Apr. 7 2017

Beavers Looking To Build On Record Setting 2016

Posted on Apr. 7 2017

In Focus: Art Exhibit Brings Out The Kid In All Of Us

Posted on Apr. 7 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.