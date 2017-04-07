MnDOT Needs Your Help

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking individuals and organizations to join the more than 4,500 groups and 45,000 people in the state who are Adopt a Highway volunteers.

The program, which has been around for many years, is a public service project that helps reduce litter along the highways.

“Some groups have participated since 1990,” said Vicki Kessler, Adopt a Highway program coordinator for the Twin Cities Metro Area, which has about 500 sections of roadway maintained by volunteers.

The volunteers, representing schools, businesses, faith-based organizations, families and individuals, clean up more than 10,000 miles of Minnesota roadways each year.

Groups last year spent more than 180,000 hours picking up more than 960,000 pounds of litter, according to Ernest Lloyd, statewide Adopt a Highway manager. He added that the program saves MnDOT more than $7 million annually.

“Volunteers pick up litter, keep the roadways beautiful and save taxpayers money,” said Lloyd. “When our volunteers are out cleaning the roadway ditches, MnDOT employees use their time to maintain our highways. It’s a win-win for the state and it shows that Minnesotans care about their state.”

Volunteers are asked to commit to the program for at least two years and help pick up litter on both sides of the roadway at least twice a year.