MnDOT Invites Public To Provide Input For Regional Freight Plan

Brad Hamilton — Jun. 15 2020

Travelers on central Minnesota highways are invited to take Minnesota Department of Transportation District 3’s freight plan survey. The survey will be available from Monday, June 15 through Friday, July 10 and can be found at, www.mndot.gov/d3/projects/freight.

MnDOT asks for input from the general public, freight carriers, shippers, manufacturers, and city and county stakeholders. Your valuable insights from this survey will be used by MnDOT to better understand trends, issues and needs related to central Minnesota’s freight transportation system.

The freight plan will outline how MnDOT, along with public and private sector freight stakeholders, move forward in future freight plans, investment and operations throughout the state.

To learn more about MnDOT District 3, visit www.mndot/d3/about.html.

