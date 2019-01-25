Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

MnDOT Increasing Speed Limits On Several Minnesota Highways

Shirelle Moore
Jan. 25 2019
Leave a Comment

BEMIDJI, Minn. – The speed limits on several highways in northwest Minnesota will increase from 55 to 60 miles per hour according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The new speed limits take effect when the new signs are posted.

 

Highways that will receive new speed limits signs include:

·       Highway 1- North Dakota Border to Highway 89

·       Highway 1- East Red Lake Reservation Boundary to Highway 6

·       Highway 6- Deer River to Highway 1

·       Highway 9- Norman/Clay county line to Highway 2

·       Highway 200- Highway 71 to Hill City

·       Highway 72- Shooks to Highway 11

·       Highway 89- Highway 2 to Red Lake

·       Highway 89- Grygla to Canadian Border

·       Highway 308- Highway 11 to Highway 89

·       Highway 317- North Dakota Border to Highway 220

 

Speed limits lower than 55 miles per hour along these sections of highway will remain unchanged.

The speed increases are based on a traffic and engineering study of each location, which looks at past crash rates, physical attributes of the highway (such as shoulder widths and access points), and an analysis of current driving speeds.

In 2014, the Minnesota Legislature directed MnDOT to evaluate its two-lane, two-way 55 mph highways to determine whether speed limits could be reasonably and safely increased.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Texting Citations In Minnesota Spike For Sixth Straight Year

MnDOT Completes Five-Year Study On Speed Limits

Minnesota Court Of Appeals Rejects Tenure Challenge Again

Near-Record 168 Teachers Are Candidates For Minnesota Teacher Of The Year

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Great Job said

Completely justified he asked that animal to stop continuously. And when you de... Read More

Hell. Yea said

They can talk all they want but this can happen to anyone... Read More

shariburnette5976 said

This makes me sick! That officer went way above and beyond. 9 shots? 9 shots? He... Read More

Antique Omep said

Wow! I just moved to Bemidji. Thought I moved to a low crime area in northern... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji Boys Basketball Gets Win Over Thief River Falls

Posted on Jan. 25 2019

Latest Stories

Bemidji Boys Basketball Gets Win Over Thief River Falls

Posted on Jan. 25 2019

Warroad Girls Hockey Takes Win Against Bemidji

Posted on Jan. 25 2019

Grand Rapids/Greenway Girls Hockey Beats C-E-C

Posted on Jan. 25 2019

Bemidji Gymnastics Wins Over Detroit Lakes In All 4 Events

Posted on Jan. 25 2019

Freshman Ross Armour Emerging For BSU Men's Hockey

Posted on Jan. 25 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.