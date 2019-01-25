MnDOT Increasing Speed Limits On Several Minnesota Highways

BEMIDJI, Minn. – The speed limits on several highways in northwest Minnesota will increase from 55 to 60 miles per hour according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The new speed limits take effect when the new signs are posted.

Highways that will receive new speed limits signs include:

· Highway 1- North Dakota Border to Highway 89

· Highway 1- East Red Lake Reservation Boundary to Highway 6

· Highway 6- Deer River to Highway 1

· Highway 9- Norman/Clay county line to Highway 2

· Highway 200- Highway 71 to Hill City

· Highway 72- Shooks to Highway 11

· Highway 89- Highway 2 to Red Lake

· Highway 89- Grygla to Canadian Border

· Highway 308- Highway 11 to Highway 89

· Highway 317- North Dakota Border to Highway 220

Speed limits lower than 55 miles per hour along these sections of highway will remain unchanged.

The speed increases are based on a traffic and engineering study of each location, which looks at past crash rates, physical attributes of the highway (such as shoulder widths and access points), and an analysis of current driving speeds.

In 2014, the Minnesota Legislature directed MnDOT to evaluate its two-lane, two-way 55 mph highways to determine whether speed limits could be reasonably and safely increased.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.