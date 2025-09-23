MnDOT Hosting Park Rapids Open House on Highway 71 Corridor Study

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is inviting the public to attend an open house to learn about the Highway 71 Park Rapids corridor study.

MnDOT will host the event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 30 at Park Rapids City Hall. This study will inform the future reconstruction of Highway 71 between 8th Street and south of 190th Street in 2030.

There is no formal presentation, so the public may come and go at their convenience. MnDOT says project staff will be present to provide information about the study, and the public will have the opportunity to share input and ask questions.

More information on the study is available on the MnDOT website.