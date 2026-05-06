MnDOT Hosting Open House on Future Highway 2 Work Between Fosston & Erskine

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is inviting the traveling public and local community members to an open house to learn about upcoming 2029 improvements planned for Highway 2 between Fosston and Erskine.

MnDOT will share information about the $6.8 million project, which will resurface approximately 11 miles of westbound Highway 2 between Fosston and Erskine and reconstruct several intersections in McIntosh.

An open house-style meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 13 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the McIntosh Community Center. There will be no formal presentation, so attendees may arrive and leave at their convenience.

Motorists can expect lane closures and delays during construction, but access to homes and businesses will be maintained. MnDOT officials say project benefits include safer intersections, longer-lasting pavement, and a smoother, more reliable roadway.

More information on the project can be found on the MnDOT website.