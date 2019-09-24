Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

MnDOT Holds Open House On Future Of Highway 371 in Brainerd Area

Sep. 24 2019

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is in the planning stages of a road project that they say will improve access and safety at three intersections along a busy stretch of Highway 371 in the Brainerd Lakes Area.

The project is not planned to take place until 2022, but MnDOT held an open house Tuesday to inform the community of the major project in the works. The estimated $6 million project will be installing Reduced Conflict Intersections, also known as J-Turns, at Gull Lake Dam Road, Birchdale Road, which is the entrance to Brainerd International Raceway, and Green Gables Road along Highway 371.

“We’re looking at the whole segment, not just isolated intersections, the whole segment in that area, that one mile stretch, to improve the safety essentially through that area. Everybody realizes that there is something that needs to be done in this area and that’s why this project is going forward It’s just a matter of what it’s going to look like in the end is kind of the concern,” said MnDOT project manager Luke Wehseler.

More information about the project can be found on MnDOT’s website at mndot.gov/d3/projects.

Rachel Johnson

Contact Lakeland News

Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Highway 18 Bridge Replacement Near Malmo To Be Postponed

In Business: Pampered Pets Expands To Offer More Than Just Grooming Services

Roundhouse Brewery Celebrates Oktoberfest Weekend

NHRA Drops Pro Stock For 2020 Lucas Oil Nationals At BIR

Latest Story

GigaZone Gaming Championship returns to Bemidji’s Sanford Center

Paul Bunyan Communications announced its 4th annual GigaZone Gaming Championship would be hosted at the Sanford Event Center on Saturday,
Posted on Sep. 24 2019

Latest Stories

GigaZone Gaming Championship returns to Bemidji's Sanford Center

Posted on Sep. 24 2019

Mid-Minnesota Women's Center Gearing Up For National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Posted on Sep. 24 2019

Brainerd Chamber And Destination Downtown Look To Keep Momentum Going After Contest End

Posted on Sep. 24 2019

Highway 18 Bridge Replacement Near Malmo To Be Postponed

Posted on Sep. 24 2019

Bemidji Boys & Girls Club Members Host Last Farmers Market Of Season

Posted on Sep. 24 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.