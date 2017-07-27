DONATE

LPTV NEWS

MnDOT Holds Open House For Sixth Street Project

Clayton Castle
Jul. 26 2017
Leave a Comment

Driving through Brainerd is typically nice and free of construction, but if you drive along Sixth Street between Joseph St. and Highway 210, you will begin to see major changes coming as early as this winter.

In addition to the re-pavement of Sixth Street., the project will also see replacement of sewer and water pipes that are over 100 years old, as well as widening parts of the street. With the necessity of digging at times 14 feet below the ground and mounting concerns about traffic, the Minnesota Department of Transportation held an open house on Tuesday evening to present the project and answer any questions the community may have.

When the major part of the project is set to begin in the spring, crews will begin work on the south end at Joseph Street, and end on the north end at Washington Street in late fall.

Among the concerns is how the project will affect businesses along Sixth Street. According to Brainerd Mayor Ed Menk, it will be up to the businesses to find creative ways to adapt.

Despite the possible issues, Mayor Menk says the project is important for the vitality of Brainerd for years to come.

The project will begin this winter with minor sidewalk repairs and tree cutting, with the major roadwork beginning in April 20-18.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

New Business in Brainerd: Luna Women’s Wellness And Birth Center

Man Reported Missing In Brainerd Area

Knitters Contribute At 10th Annual Knit-In For The Cure

Zebra Mussels Confirmed In Crow Wing County Waters

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Cc said

Provide help before banishment, detox, see Portugal, very successful program... Read More

Jeremy said

this is not just a problem for the red lake nation. This is a problem across the... Read More

Janet A. Olson said

Excellent... Read More

Alexei said

I say invite a pharmaceutical company to red lake for some fishing then arrest t... Read More

Latest Story

Ms. Brainerd Hopes To Make City More Wheelchair Accessible

What started off as a parent meeting about the Miss United States Pageant turned into a new contestant in the Ms. Woman category. “I never in my
Posted on Jul. 26 2017

Latest Stories

Ms. Brainerd Hopes To Make City More Wheelchair Accessible

Posted on Jul. 26 2017

Road To The State Fair: Beltrami County 4-H Judging Begins

Posted on Jul. 26 2017

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Creamy Pesto Pasta with Greens

Posted on Jul. 26 2017

First Canine Influenza Case Reported In Brainerd

Posted on Jul. 26 2017

Influential Ojibwe Spiritual Leader Dies At Age 72

Posted on Jul. 26 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.