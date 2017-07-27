MnDOT Holds Open House For Sixth Street Project

Driving through Brainerd is typically nice and free of construction, but if you drive along Sixth Street between Joseph St. and Highway 210, you will begin to see major changes coming as early as this winter.

In addition to the re-pavement of Sixth Street., the project will also see replacement of sewer and water pipes that are over 100 years old, as well as widening parts of the street. With the necessity of digging at times 14 feet below the ground and mounting concerns about traffic, the Minnesota Department of Transportation held an open house on Tuesday evening to present the project and answer any questions the community may have.

When the major part of the project is set to begin in the spring, crews will begin work on the south end at Joseph Street, and end on the north end at Washington Street in late fall.

Among the concerns is how the project will affect businesses along Sixth Street. According to Brainerd Mayor Ed Menk, it will be up to the businesses to find creative ways to adapt.

Despite the possible issues, Mayor Menk says the project is important for the vitality of Brainerd for years to come.

The project will begin this winter with minor sidewalk repairs and tree cutting, with the major roadwork beginning in April 20-18.