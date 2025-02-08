MnDOT Holding Public Meetings on Baxter Highway 371/210 Intersection Project

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is inviting the traveling public, area residents, and businesses to attend a public meeting to learn about five alternative designs for the Highway 371 and Highway 210 intersection improvement project in Baxter.

In a release, MnDOT says two open house-style meetings will be held on Wednesday, February 12th. One runs from 1:00-2:30 p.m. and the other from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Both are at the MnDOT office in Baxter on Industrial Park Road.

No formal presentation is scheduled, and attendees can stop by at their leisure. The same information and materials will be available at both events.

MnDOT has posted a video online explaining the project’s background and the five alternative designs that are under consideration. There is also an online survey for the public to give back feedback on the alternatives, which will run through February 21st. Both the video and survey are available on the project page on MnDOT’s website.