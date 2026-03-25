MnDOT Holding Public Meetings for Washington St. Project in Brainerd

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is inviting the public to a construction kick-off meeting next week for the upcoming two-year, $46 million Washington Street improvement project in Brainerd.

A press release from MnDOT says residents, businesses, and commuters can attend either of two duplicate open-house-style sessions focused on 2026 roadwork on Washington Street between Pine Shores Road and Kingwood Street in east Brainerd. The project informational sessions are on Tuesday, Mar. 31 from noon–2 p.m. and from 4–6 p.m. at the Crow Wing County Land Services Building.

In mid-April, crews will begin preparing the work zone along Highway 210, and in mid-May, construction will begin on the two roundabouts between 10th and 5th Avenue NE near the East Brainerd Mall. MnDOT says work will be completed over time in these Highway 210 segments:

East — 10th Avenue NE to Pine Shores Road (2026)

— 10th Avenue NE to Pine Shores Road (2026) Mall — Fifth Avenue E to 10th Avenue NE (mid-May to mid-August 2026)

— Fifth Avenue E to 10th Avenue NE (mid-May to mid-August 2026) Railyard — Kingwood Street to Fifth Avenue (mid-August to late October 2026)

— Kingwood Street to Fifth Avenue (mid-August to late October 2026) Downtown — E River Road to Kingwood Street (2027)

— E River Road to Kingwood Street (2027) Bridge — Fourth Street NW to east of the Mississippi River at E River Road (2027)

— Fourth Street NW to east of the Mississippi River at E River Road (2027) West — Baxter Drive to Fourth Street NW (2027)

Local access will remain open throughout the project, but travelers should anticipate changes and marked detours. More information on the project can be found on the MnDOT website.