MnDOT Extends Mowing, Baling Permit Application Period

Due to public concern regarding last fall’s mowing and baling permit announcement, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has extended the time frame for permit applications by those who want to mow and bale on state highway right of way adjacent to their land and has modified permitting requirements.

The agency has worked closely with farmers, lawmakers and agriculture advocacy groups to modify requirements to better serve those who mow while still adhering to the law.

Landowners who want to mow on state highway right of way adjacent to their property now need to apply for a permit before the end of February to be considered ahead of others. All others who wish to mow on state right of way not adjacent to their property may apply for the permit after March 1.

The agency will also revise requirements such as:

The amounts and type of insurance necessary

The use of safety equipment mounted on mowing vehicles and worn by individuals mowing

The amount of the permit deposit fee

Permit reassignment and procedures

How many miles a permit will cover

After March 1, MnDOT will review and approve permit applications on a first-come, first-serve basis, including those already submitted. Landowners who have already received permits for mowing will receive an updated permit in the near future, so they do not need to re-apply.

Last fall, MnDOT announced that it had adopted a statewide standard for mowing and baling in state highway right of way and had revised the permit application form. State law requires that MnDOT manage right of way mowing, which includes cutting in advance of baling.

The updated permit will be available by Feb. 4 and can be found at: www.mndot.gov/mowing.