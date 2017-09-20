DONATE

LPTV NEWS

MnDOT Encourages Landowners To Help Create A “Living Snow Fence”

Sarah Winkelmann
Sep. 20 2017
Leave a Comment

As farmers are preparing for harvest they are asked by the Minnesota Department of Transportation to consider leaving just a few rows of corn to help control snow blowing on roads in the winter.

MnDOT pays farmers to leave standing corn rows, hay bales or silage bags to control drifting snow and improve visibility on the state roads.

Farmers are compensated per acre of standing corn rows or per lineal foot for strategically stacked bales or silage bags.

A standard corn row treatment is about a quarter of a mile long and one acre in size, with 12 rows of corn left standing  which would amount to $1,000 per acre.

According to a press release, “Standing corn rows provide a unique opportunity to use a resource already being grown adjacent to our highways to provide blowing snow control,” said Dan Gullickson, MnDOT’s snow control program coordinator. “They help MnDOT quickly deliver snow control treatments while reducing the state’s snow and ice removal costs.”

In a recent survey, conducted by the University of Minnesota Extension, farmers who participated in MnDOT’s standing corn row program were asked why they took part in the program. In many cases participants recognized that blowing snow was a problem on their roads in the winter and saw the benefits of the program. Respondents often mentioned that they felt good about doing something that helped their community by providing a “safe zone” on the highways along their fields.

If interested contact the local MnDOT district office and a signed agreement will be set up in less than two weeks. Local contact information can be found at www.mndot.gov.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

MnDOT Reminds Motorists To Share The Road During Harvest Season

MnDOT Urges Caution On Highway Over Labor Day Weekend

Highway 371 Construction Looks To Be Complete By October

Minnesota Department Of Transportation Cautions Motorists Ahead Of Bicycle Tour

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tony Rickerl said

Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More

Miles said

That's me -Miles... Read More

David huff said

That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More

Darren P said

Nice event. Opportunities like these should not be missed.... Read More

Recent Show

INSIGHT – Region 2 Arts Council

Posted on Sep. 19 2017

Recently Added

INSIGHT - Region 2 Arts Council

Posted on Sep. 19 2017

INSIGHT - The Rural Renewable Energy Alliance (RREAL)

Posted on Sep. 19 2017

Lakeland Currents 1026 - Face It TOGETHER

Posted on Aug. 18 2017

Lakeland Currents 1025 - Aquatic Invasive Species

Posted on Jul. 21 2017

Profiles - Corey Medina & Brothers

Posted on Jun. 22 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.