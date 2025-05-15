MnDOT Discusses Highway 371 Improvements at Nisswa Open House

The Minnesota Department of Transportation held an open house on Wednesday in Nisswa for the public to come and learn about upcoming road improvements on Highway 371.

J-turns will be introduced on the north and south end of the Highway 371/County Road 29 intersection on the border of Nisswa and Pequot Lakes to improve traffic flow. MnDOT says that these updates will bring much needed road safety upgrades to the area.

“We’ve been partnering on this project with Crow Wing County and looking at alternatives of how to treat the safety concern here,” said MnDOT project manager Luke Wehseler. “There’s been crashes happening since it’s built in 2017. So it goes from, you know, quite a few conflict points to like, 18 conflict points and when it’s all resolved.”

Road work is slated to begin in fall of 2027. More information on the project can be found on the MnDOT website.