MnDOT Discusses Future Projects For Business Highway 371

The Minnesota Department of Transportation held an open house in Brainerd on Thursday to discuss their future 2022 improvement project in the Brainerd and Baxter area. The plan will involve the reconstruction of Business Highway 371, as well as sidewalk improvements and signal upgrades.

Project managers will discuss the construction process and rerouting plans to residents in the next open house.

