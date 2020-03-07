Lakeland PBS

MnDOT Discusses Future Projects For Business Highway 371

Chantelle Calhoun — Mar. 6 2020

The Minnesota Department of Transportation held an open house in Brainerd on Thursday to discuss their future 2022 improvement project in the Brainerd and Baxter area. The plan will involve the reconstruction of Business Highway 371, as well as sidewalk improvements and signal upgrades.

Project managers will discuss the construction process and rerouting plans to residents in the next open house.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Highway Dept. To Perform Maintenance Starting Monday

Open House To Be Held In Baxter on Business Highway 371 Project

Winter Storm In Bemidji And Surrounding Areas

Business Owners and Residents Could Be Fined For Not Shoveling Sidewalks in Brainerd

Latest Stories

Rep. Collin Peterson Seeking 16th Term in Congress

Posted on Mar. 6 2020

Soloist Laura Mackenzie Performs Wind-Powered Music at Brainerd Public Library

Posted on Mar. 6 2020

Bicyclists to Take Part in 6th Annual Northland Fat Bike Rally

Posted on Mar. 6 2020

In Focus: Park Rapids Figure Skating Club Goes Global

Posted on Mar. 6 2020

Phil Verchota Full Interview On U.S. 1980 "Miracle on Ice" 40th Year Anniversary

Posted on Mar. 6 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.