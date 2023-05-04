MnDOT Continuing Work on Highway 25 Bridge Project in Brainerd

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Since April 17th, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has been working to replace the bridge over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railway line in Brainerd. Those traveling in and out of the city on Highway 25 between Highway 18 and Highway 210 will encounter road closures and detours until it is properly reconstructed.

The bridge and road project in Brainerd will cost $6.4 million to renovate and replace an outdated and weathered structure. MnDOT says that long winters and years of unattended quality maintenance on a daily basis has had an impact and that with the bridge and road past its normal use, the reconstruction makes traveling much safer. It will also increase the width of the bridge, making it easier for trains to pass through.

Due to an unpredictable summer with possible rain and mother nature taking its course, there could be some setbacks throughout the project. For those needing to travel near or around the construction, MnDOT says to take your time and watch your surroundings.

Access will be open and maintained to businesses and residents in the work area. Project supervisor Kirk Allen says to expect changes as the road will be closed until the middle of October. Drivers are also asked to slow down for their safety and for the safety of crews working.

More information on the project can be found on the MnDOT website.

