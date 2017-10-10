MnDOT Conducting Aerial Photography In Nearby Counties

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is asking residents not to disturb wood panel photography targets as crews begin aerial mapping in Cass, Hubbard and Polk counties.

According to a press release, the mapping will create a record of existing infrastructure and landscape along MnDOT right of way for transportation planning and operations.

“Crews paint large white ‘X’ targets on paved surfaces,” said MnDOT Land Surveyor Dan Domeier. “For unpaved locations they use a wood panel target.”

The aerial survey process relies on clear observations, so it can only be conducted after the leaves fall from the trees and before the snow flies. To begin the process crews place an “X” on the ground as a reference point for the aerial photographer.

A survey crew then records the coordinate position and elevation of these targets, and provides that information to the aerial photography company.

The wood panel targets are temporary and will be removed when the photography is completed. MnDOT requests that landowners not remove or disturb the targets until the photography is completed.

The survey mapping projects will take place in the following locations:

Cass- Highway 200 from the Highway 371 Casino Jct to three miles east

Hubbard- Highway 34 in the City of Akeley

Hubbard- Highway 64 from Highway 34 to north of 11 th Crow Wing Lake

Crow Wing Lake Polk- Highway 2 from Erskine to Marcoux

If a target must be moved, please contact MnDOT District 2 survey staff at 218-755-6533 or by email at daniel.domeier@state.mn.us.