MnDOT Closing Part of Highway 371 in Baxter to Repair Railroad Crossing

Lakeland News — May. 5 2023

Map of Highway 371 closure and detour in Baxter (Credit: MnDOT)

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is closing Highway 371 between College Road and Highway 210 in Baxter next week.

Construction will take place May 8-11 on both the north and southbound sides of the highway. Travelers can expect delays with a detour planned using College Road, Cypress Drive, and Highway 210. The closure is to upgrade the railroad crossing near the Highway 371 and 210 intersection.

“MnDOT and [Burlington Northern Sante Fe] Railway are working together to renew the concrete crossing surface on Trunk Highway 371,” said Paul DeLaRosa, MnDOT Districts 1-3 Rail Safety & Coordination Project Manager. “BNSF came to MnDOT and stated that the panels need to be replaced, so what BNSF will be doing is taking out the concrete crossing panels, cutting the rail on both sides of the highway, removing the rail ties and ballast and reinstalling new ballast, rail, and ties, and new concrete crossing panels.”

MnDOT advises checking the Minnesota 511 website or app for the latest updates on the road closure.

By — Lakeland News

