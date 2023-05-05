MnDOT Closing Part of Highway 371 in Baxter to Repair Railroad Crossing

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is closing Highway 371 between College Road and Highway 210 in Baxter next week.

Construction will take place May 8-11 on both the north and southbound sides of the highway. Travelers can expect delays with a detour planned using College Road, Cypress Drive, and Highway 210. The closure is to upgrade the railroad crossing near the Highway 371 and 210 intersection.

“MnDOT and [Burlington Northern Sante Fe] Railway are working together to renew the concrete crossing surface on Trunk Highway 371,” said Paul DeLaRosa, MnDOT Districts 1-3 Rail Safety & Coordination Project Manager. “BNSF came to MnDOT and stated that the panels need to be replaced, so what BNSF will be doing is taking out the concrete crossing panels, cutting the rail on both sides of the highway, removing the rail ties and ballast and reinstalling new ballast, rail, and ties, and new concrete crossing panels.”

MnDOT advises checking the Minnesota 511 website or app for the latest updates on the road closure.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today