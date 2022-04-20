MNDOT Closes Highways After Storm-Related Accidents

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT) announced the closure of two highways due to crashes. Portions of highways 210 and 59 closed after crashes occurred due to the heavy snow and subsequent declining road conditions.

Highway 210 from Fergus Falls to Breckenridge closed at approximately 9:30 this morning. Highway 59 south of Mahnomen closed at around 11:45 A.M. This closure is also accident-related. In both cases, law enforcement is working to safely redirect traffic on alternate routes.

MNDOT did reopen the portion of Highway 59 south of Mahnomen at 12:25 P.M. No update regarding the opening of Highway 210 from Fergus Falls to Breckenridge has been released.

UPDATE: Highway 210 from Fergus Falls to Breckenridge is now open as of 3 P.M.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today