MnDOT Begins Its Portion of Highway 197 Project in Bemidji

Traffic on the west side of Highway 197 in Bemidji is already starting to become congested as the Minnesota Department of Transportation begins its portion of the corridor project.

Starting on the west side of the highway, and by the end of this summer, a new roundabout will be ready on the access road to Menards. By the end of the summer of 2027, two additional roundabouts will be added to the intersections of Middle School Drive and Hannah Avenue.

“There are 32 different intersecting points at a stoplight versus eight intersecting points at a roundabout,” said Leslie Seitz, MnDOT District 2 Public Affairs Coordinator. “So, 32 ways to get in a crash versus eight ways to get in a crash. Roundabouts are proven to be safer, and when there are crashes at a roundabout, they’re much less severe than the crashes that occur at a stoplight intersection.”

MnDOT is starting what it calls Stage 1A of the project, where instead of detours, the department will create temporary driving lanes and signals that will carry traffic adjacent to the work zone.

“The purpose of that bypass lane is so we can keep traffic open on 197 during this construction project,” Seitz explained. “So what you’ll be seeing this week is a lot of grading operations and beginning the construction of the bypass lane.”

This stage of the project should last until mid-June. MnDOT then plans to move traffic to those bypass lanes so that the main part of the project can begin.

“There’ll still be stoplights at [Highway] 71, and there will also be stoplights at the temporary crossover, which is between Menards and [L&M] Fleet,” added Seitz. “The Menards access road will be the temporary crossover. So once we get traffic moved over to the temporary bypass, then we’ll begin our meat and potatoes of what this construction season is all about, which is constructing that roundabout in front of Menards and then reconstructing the 71 intersection.

Drivers should expect lane shifts and reduced speeds as work ramps up over the next few weeks. We will provide updates on our website as MnDOT progresses through the project.

More projects taking place in the area include a street renewal project in Bemidji and MnDOT’s Highway 71 project between Tenstrike and Turtle River this summer. In addition, the City of Bemidji is beginning its work on Hannah Avenue and Middle School Drive.