Lakeland PBS
MnDOT Awards $25 Million For Local Road Improvement Projects

Josh Peterson
Mar. 8 2018
Thirty-six Minnesota cities, counties and townships received funding to improve transportation infrastructure on local roads through the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Local Road Improvement Program.

Approximately $25.3 million in projects will help reduce traffic crashes on rural County State Aid Highways and local roads that have regional significance. The funding also will help pay for the local share of a trunk highway project.

Projects range from roundabouts, sidewalk and pedestrian ramps, widening and repaving of roadways, adding traffic signals and replacing culverts. One new bridge is included in the project list.
“This program promotes local, regional and state economic development, and improves safety on township, city and county roads,” said Commissioner Charlie Zelle.

The program is funded out of the 2017 general obligation bonds.
MnDOT received more than 200 applications totaling more than $584 million. Selection was based on geographical distribution, safety, regional significance, local agency support, construction readiness, impact and availability of other funding sources.

Cities and counties in Central Minnesota received a total of $9.6 million to fund the following six projects that will be constructed beginning in 2018 or 2019.

• Reconstruct Morrison County Road 257/138th Street between Airport Road and 160th Avenue in Little Falls, $900,000.
• Connect Cypress Drive to Highway 210, construct two new roundabouts, new railroad crossing and signal, and other improvements in Baxter, $6 million.
• Sherburne County Road 5 safety improvements, including new turn lane and signal improvements at Hiawatha Avenue in Big Lake, $650,000.
• Reconstruct Pine Cone Road and add roundabouts in Sartell, $800,000.
• Reconstruct First Street NW and improve drainage in Aitkin, $500,000.
• Reconstruct, widen and add shoulders along Island Lake Road in Wakefield Township, Stearns County, $750,000.

