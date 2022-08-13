MnDOT Awarded $18 Million for Reconstruction of Highway 197 in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has been awarded $18 million through Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grants for the reconstruction of Highway 197 in Bemidji.

MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger states that these grants will go toward improving safety, enhancing business access, and adding sidewalks and lighting for better mobility.

The reconstruction of Highway 197 will go from Gillett Drive to Hannah Avenue. Approximately 15,000 vehicles pass through the area each day, and MnDOT is looking to add three roundabouts and create an urbanized cross section with trails and lighting on both sides of the roadway.

The total project project is estimated to cost $26 million.

