MnDOT Asks Anglers To Plan Ahead For Fishing Opener

May. 7 2019

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising anglers to use caution and  plan ahead while driving through highway work zones on their way to fishing spots this weekend.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, motorist may encounter lane closures and detours due to transportation projects that are currently underway during the construction season.

Some areas in Minnesota  are also experiencing flooding.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation recommends that motorists prepare for slower moving traffic and to think about alternative routes.

Some highway projects that may affect weekend travel in Northern Minnesota:

  • I-35 Snake River bridge replacements- Southbound lane closed, ramps closed, Highway 70 traffic detoured to Highway 7 through mid-July
  • Highways 1, 75, 175, 220 and 317 in northwest Minnesota – Roads closed due to flooding
Malaak Khattab

