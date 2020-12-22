Lakeland PBS

MnDOT Asking Public for “Name a Snowplow” Contest Submissions

Lakeland News — Dec. 21 2020

All of Santa’s reindeer have snowplows named after them. Well, not really – but they could!

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is creating a fun initiative for people to submit name ideas for eight snowplows across the state of Minnesota. People can send in creative, witty and fun names to help each MnDOT district name one of their snowplows.

How does one come up with this idea? It started 3,800 miles away with Scotland naming their plows – or gritters, as they’re called there.

Submissions can be taken from now until Jan. 22 on the MnDOT website. Starting in Feburary, MnDOT will select the finalists, and then the public can vote on which names are best.

