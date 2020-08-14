MnDOT Asking for Public’s Help with Pedestrian Safety Education Campaign Survey
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has developed an education safety campaign to improve pedestrian safety across Minnesota, and they are now asking for the public’s help in taking a “pedestrian safety education” survey.
According to the Department of Transportation, the Pedestrian Safety Education Campaign is a coordinated statewide effort that will promote safe driving and walking behaviors and reduce pedestrian-involved crashes.
The survey is available in four different languages:
The Department of Transportation is asking the public to contact Dan Edgerton at dedgerton@zanassoc.com if you need this survey in a different language or format.
