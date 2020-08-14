Lakeland PBS

MnDOT Asking for Public’s Help with Pedestrian Safety Education Campaign Survey

Brad Hamilton — Aug. 14 2020

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has developed an education safety campaign to improve pedestrian safety across Minnesota, and they are now asking for the public’s help in taking a “pedestrian safety education” survey.

According to the Department of Transportation, the Pedestrian Safety Education Campaign is a coordinated statewide effort that will promote safe driving and walking behaviors and reduce pedestrian-involved crashes.

The survey is available in four different languages:

The Department of Transportation is asking the public to contact Dan Edgerton at dedgerton@zanassoc.com if you need this survey in a different language or format.

