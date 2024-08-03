MnDOT Asking for Input on Highway 371 Improvements Between Nisswa & Baxter

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is inviting the traveling public, area residents, and businesses to participate in a survey as part of an ongoing Highway 371 study between Nisswa and Baxter.

MnDOT is evaluating potential travel and safety improvements in the area that will help guide future construction. The purpose of the study is to gain an understanding of transportation needs, identify potential future improvements, and determine how and when these improvements should be implemented.

The study, which is focused on traffic, safety, land use, and demographics, is available on MnDOT’s website. You can participate in the survey until September 9th.