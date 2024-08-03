Aug 3, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

MnDOT Asking for Input on Highway 371 Improvements Between Nisswa & Baxter

Highway 371 Nisswa Baxter Study Area

A map of the study area for Highway 371 between Nisswa and Baxter. (Credit: MnDOT)

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is inviting the traveling public, area residents, and businesses to participate in a survey as part of an ongoing Highway 371 study between Nisswa and Baxter.

MnDOT is evaluating potential travel and safety improvements in the area that will help guide future construction. The purpose of the study is to gain an understanding of transportation needs, identify potential future improvements, and determine how and when these improvements should be implemented.

The study, which is focused on traffic, safety, land use, and demographics, is available on MnDOT’s website. You can participate in the survey until September 9th.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Business

Marketplace Foods Closing Bemidji Store Later This Month

Crime

Akeley Man Arrested After Reportedly Shooting Man During Fight

Business

FastLane94’s BarCamp in Nisswa Provides Open Outlet for Business Discussion

Community

2024 Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Races Kick Off with Parade of Teams