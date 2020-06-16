MnDOT Asking For Input on District 3 Freight Plan
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking the community of District 3, which includes Cass, Crow Wing, Wadena and other counties, to take a survey in regards to District 3’s freight plan.
MnDOT is developing a regional freight plan to analyze the long-term freight needs of the region’s transportation system. The plan includes highways, roads, railroads, and air cargo services.
The survey will be available from Monday, June 15th through Friday, July 10th and can be found on the MnDOT website.
