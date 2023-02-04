Lakeland PBS

MnDOT Asking for Feedback on Highway 2 Design Options in Cass Lake

Lakeland News — Feb. 3 2023

Map of Highway 2 Study Area in Cass Lake (Credit: MnDOT)

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking feedback for a new vision for Highway 2 in Cass Lake.

In a partnership with the city of Cass Lake and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, MnDOT is looking for opinions on three design options developed to form a new look for Highway 2 in Cass Lake. A steering committee made up of community leaders and local stakeholders has helped to define the community’s design priorities, and support the development of three design alternatives:

  • Two-lane highway with linear park area on each side
  • Two-lane highway with linear park area on the south side
  • Four-lane highway with pedestrian/bicycle bridge

More information on the three alternatives is available on MnDOT’s website. Along with learning the details, you can share your feedback on each option by taking a short survey or by adding them directly to an interactive comments map.

The period to submit comments and input will be open through Sunday, Feb. 19.

By — Lakeland News

