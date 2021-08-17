Lakeland PBS

MnDOT Asking for Feedback from Brainerd Residents and Businesses For Future Highway 210 Project

Nick UrsiniAug. 17 2021

Travelers who drive, ride, walk or do business along Highway 210 (Washington Street) in Brainerd are invited to take a MnDOT survey for a future 2025 reconstruction project in that area. The survey is open now through September 13.

The project plan is the reconstruction of Highway 210 (Washington Street) between Baxter Drive and Pine Shores Road. The project’s timeline is:

  • Project study complete: 2021
  • Final design plans complete: 2024
  • Reconstruction begins: 2025

The open house has a survey for public input and a presentation that highlights proposed solutions for the corridor. Information packets are also available and can be picked up at Brainerd City Hall.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Pauses Private Road Applications in 1st District Assessment

Employee Shortage Impacts Brainerd Lakes Area Businesses

Brainerd Offers History Tours Amid 150th Anniversary Celebration

Brainerd Football Gets New Helmet Guards to Help Prevent Concussions

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.