MnDOT Asking for Feedback from Brainerd Residents and Businesses For Future Highway 210 Project
Travelers who drive, ride, walk or do business along Highway 210 (Washington Street) in Brainerd are invited to take a MnDOT survey for a future 2025 reconstruction project in that area. The survey is open now through September 13.
The project plan is the reconstruction of Highway 210 (Washington Street) between Baxter Drive and Pine Shores Road. The project’s timeline is:
- Project study complete: 2021
- Final design plans complete: 2024
- Reconstruction begins: 2025
The open house has a survey for public input and a presentation that highlights proposed solutions for the corridor. Information packets are also available and can be picked up at Brainerd City Hall.
