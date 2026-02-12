Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Feb 12, 2026 | By: Miles Walker
MnDOT Approves Baxter City Council’s Conditions for Hwy 371 Overpass Project
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
02-12-2026
Community
Bemidji United Way Surpasses 2025 Campaign Fundraising Goal
02-12-2026
Community
ConnectEffect at CLC Asks People to Reconnect Outside the ‘Screen World’
02-12-2026
Community
BRRRmidji Days Returning to Bemidji for 3rd Straight Year
02-12-2026
Sports
Bemidji Boys’ Hockey Beats Rival Brainerd 4-1 on the Road
Scroll To Top