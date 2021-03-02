Lakeland PBS

MnDOT Announces Winners of Name a Snowplow Contest

Betsy Melin — Mar. 2 2021

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has announced today the winners of its first Name a Snowplow Contest. There will be one snowplow named in each of MnDOT’s eight districts. They will be officially named this month.

The winning names chosen are:

  • Plowy McPlowFace – Metro District
  • Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya – District 4
  • Duck Duck Orange Truck – District 1
  • Plow Bunyan – District 2
  • Snowbi Wan Kenobi – District 6
  • F. Salt Fitzgerald – District 7
  • Darth Blader – District 3
  • The Truck Formerly Known As Plow– District 8

Tallies for all 50 finalists can be found here.*

In a release Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher said “We are amazed by the number of creative name suggestions people proposed, We thank everyone for their votes and participation in this fun contest, and through the process, becoming more aware of our snowplows, the tireless women and men who operate them, and the work necessary to keep our roads safe.”

The agency first invited people to submit creative ideas for snowplow names in mid-December. After more than 22,000 name ideas were submitted, MnDOT staff had the challenging task of narrowing down the list and selecting 50 finalists for the public to vote on. These 50 names were determined by considering several factors, including but not limited to how creative or unique the name was, whether it would be understandable or identifiable to broad audiences, and the frequency of submissions. Throughout the voting period, over 122,000 votes were cast.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Voting Opens for MnDOT’s Name a Snowplow Contest

MnDOT Asking Public for “Name a Snowplow” Contest Submissions

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.