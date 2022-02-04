MnDOT Announces Winners of 2022 “Name a Snowplow” Contest

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Transportation today announced winners of the 2022 Name a Snowplow contest.

Nearly 60,000 people voted in this year’s contest. MnDOT received 22,000 name ideas and selected 50 finalists for the public to vote on.

Among the winners this year are “No More Mr. Ice Guy” for District 1, which covers the Grand Rapids area; “Blizzard of Oz” for District 2, which covers the Bemidji area; and “Scoop Dogg” for District 3, which covers the Brainerd area.

“Betty Whiteout” in District 8 received the most overall votes with a little more than 40,000 people selecting that name.

Below is the full list of winners in each MnDOT district:

Betty Whiteout – District 8

– District 8 Ctrl Salt Delete – District 7

– District 7 The Big Leplowski – District 4

– District 4 Plowasaurus Rex – Metro District

– Metro District Scoop Dogg – District 3

– District 3 Blizzard of Oz – District 2

– District 2 No More Mr. Ice Guy – District 1

– District 1 Edward Blizzardhands – District 6

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today