MnDOT Announces Winners of 2022 “Name a Snowplow” Contest

Lakeland News — Feb. 3 2022

The Minnesota Department of Transportation today announced winners of the 2022 Name a Snowplow contest.

Nearly 60,000 people voted in this year’s contest. MnDOT received 22,000 name ideas and selected 50 finalists for the public to vote on.

Among the winners this year are “No More Mr. Ice Guy” for District 1, which covers the Grand Rapids area; “Blizzard of Oz” for District 2, which covers the Bemidji area; and “Scoop Dogg” for District 3, which covers the Brainerd area.

“Betty Whiteout” in District 8 received the most overall votes with a little more than 40,000 people selecting that name.

Below is the full list of winners in each MnDOT district:

  • Betty Whiteout – District 8
  • Ctrl Salt Delete – District 7
  • The Big Leplowski – District 4
  • Plowasaurus Rex – Metro District
  • Scoop Dogg – District 3
  • Blizzard of Oz – District 2
  • No More Mr. Ice Guy – District 1
  • Edward Blizzardhands – District 6

