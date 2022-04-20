Lakeland PBS

MnDOT Announces Walleye Fishing Rules for Upper Red Lake This Year

Lakeland News — Apr. 19 2022

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced fishing regulations for Upper Red Lake for this year.

Anglers fishing during the 2022 open-water season that starts May 14 on Upper Red Lake will have a four-walleye possession limit, with only one walleye longer than 20 inches allowed. The 2021 open-water regulation was a three-walleye limit with one over 17 inches allowed.

Although angler activity was once again high last winter, harvest was modest at 134,000 lbs. of walleye due to heavy snow reducing anglers’ mobility and harvest in later months.

The Red Lake Nation and the Minnesota DNR manage walleye harvest on Red Lake under a joint harvest plan that the Red Lakes Fisheries Technical Committee revised in 2015.

