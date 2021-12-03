Lakeland PBS

MnDOT Announces Second Year of “Name a Snowplow” Contest

Nick UrsiniDec. 3 2021

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is inviting the public to help name another round of eight snowplows, one for each MnDOT district in the state.

MnDOT says it was a successful contest last year with creative names that it wanted to do it again.

This year’s contest includes a few basic rules:

  • Each person may submit up to three names.
  • Each submission is limited to a maximum of 30 characters.
  • Previous winning names will not be considered. Additionally, any politically inspired names (including phrases, slogans, or plays on politicians’ names) or names including profanity or inappropriate language will be excluded.

MnDOT staff will review all name submissions, select some of the best name ideas, and invite the public to vote on their favorites in January 2022. The eight names that get the most votes will then make their way onto a snowplow in each district.

The submission form will be open through Wednesday, Dec. 15.

