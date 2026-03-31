MnDOT Announces Projects for 2026 State Road Construction Season

The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s 2026 road construction season includes more than 200 projects that aim to improve and maintain Minnesota’s roads, bridges, and other transportation infrastructure.

MnDOT officials say travelers across Minnesota should be prepared to slow down as road construction projects scale up across the state. The major projects in the Lakeland viewing area include:

improving Highways 10, 71, and 29 in Wadena;

reconstructing Highway 210/Washington St. in Brainerd;

reconstructing Highway 197 in Bemidji;

and completing a multi-year project on Highway 11 in Warroad that includes the replacement of the Warroad River Bridge.

MnDOT says the 2026 construction season also includes 51 projects that will improve airports, water ports, railroad crossings, and transit. More information on the projects in each region of the state can be found on the MnDOT website.