MnDOT And New Snowplow Operators Gear Up For Upcoming Winter Season

Rachel JohnsonOct. 23 2019

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has been busy gearing up for the upcoming winter snow season. Around 90 new snowplow operators have spent the last week and a half at Camp Ripley training for the snow events ahead.

“We’re trying to make them comfortable operating the truck and all the components within the trucks so when they’re in a snow and ice event, they feel comfortable driving out there,” said Rick Shomion, MnDOT Maintenance Training Coordinator.

During the training drivers learn the ins and outs of operating a MnDOT snowplow. They are tested by driving through training courses.

“They get tested on their ability to drive through them and different obstacles that do. It can be challenging at times for them but the more training they get, the better they get,” added MnDOT Transportation Operation Supervisor Steve Cepress. “By the end of the course, they are doing good.”

Looking ahead to the winter season fast approaching.. One thing snowplow operators new and seasoned want the public to know is be sure to be safe and cautious around the plows.

“Keep it safe. Stay back away from the plows because they’re trying to make you out there, you the public, and they want you to get where you want to go,” Shomion explained.

“Let us do our jobs. Let us plow the snow and stay back and try not to pass us because that’s when accidents happen,” said Cepress.

MnDOT holds two snowplow operator training sessions every year in the fall. The first session was held in September.

