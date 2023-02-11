Lakeland PBS

MnDOT Aims for Safety with Cass Lake Highway 2 Study

Mary BalstadFeb. 10 2023

A portion of Highway 2 in Cass Lake may look different in the next few years.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is looking at possibly conducting a study of the highway between the Cedar Lakes Casino and the rest area. MnDOT is collaborating with the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe to ensure the needs of the community are being met.

Three options were presented for the public to comment on. MnDOT finds the public feedback to be important for the possible study, as the outcome would impact not only those behind the wheel.

“We’ve heard lots of concerns from the community, so what we did here at MnDOT is, one of the tools in our toolbox is to do a corridor study or a planning vision, so that’s why we’re conducting this is looking at identifying corridor concepts or alternative designs of the highway to ensure that, well, sort of the complete street’s vision of all the different modes of traffic and people that travel through and within Cass Lake can get around safely,” said project manager Jon Mason.

The public survey for the study options is now closed. Once the design concepts are further refined, MnDOT hopes to have a recommended option by June of this year.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Huber Engineered Woods Moving OSB Mill Project from Cohasset

MN Appeals Court Rules in Favor of Leech Lake Band on Proposed Huber Mill

MnDOT Asking for Feedback on Highway 2 Design Options in Cass Lake

Golden Apple: Students Run and Operate Cass Lake-Bena’s “Great Northern Industries”

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.