DONATE

LPTV NEWS

MnDNR Announces Upper Red Lake Walleye Fishing Regulations

Mal Meyer
Apr. 4 2017
Leave a Comment

Anglers fishing Upper Red Lake in northwestern Minnesota this spring will be able to keep four walleye, of which only one may be longer than 17 inches, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

These new regulations, effective on the walleye fishing opener Saturday, May 13, allow one more fish in the daily bag than the regulations that were in place in the winter.

“Harvest under the three fish bag limit resulted in approximately 109,000 pounds for the winter season,” said Gary Barnard, area fisheries supervisor in Bemidji for the DNR, in a statement. “There is still room within the target harvest range to allow an additional fish this spring.”

Red Lake’s walleye harvest is managed under a joint harvest plan, revised in 2015 by the Red Lakes Fisheries Technical Committee.

“The new harvest plan recommends a more aggressive approach when walleye spawning stock is in surplus, as it currently is,” said Barnard, in a statement. “The extra fish allowed by the daily bag limit will increase open water harvest some, and allowing one fish over 17 inches meets our harvest plan objectives by spreading harvest over a wide range of sizes and removing some of the surplus spawning stock.”

More information on Red Lake fishing regulations are available at mndnr.gov/regulations/fishing.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

Public Comment Sought For Brainerd Area Lakes, Stream Management

Upgrades & Changes Coming To MN State Parks

Minnesota DNR To Host Public Meetings For Deer Management Plans

Register Snowmobiles To Keep Minnesota Trails Well Marked And Maintained

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Willie Davis said

Willie Davis and VFW post 6206 Color/Honor Guard sends a big thank you to Ms... Read More

Kelly said

I Sure was one of the people that did get a pic with clifford I Just Don't see i... Read More

Amanda said

Thank you Ms. Haydee Clotter and LPTV for sharing my Great Uncle Ray's story. N... Read More

CCinRI said

It's nice to see Bernie Sanders bill effectively resurrected and sponsored by Fr... Read More

0

Longtime State Park Employee Says Farewell After 36 Years

“What’s going on the different groups I worked with,” said John Fylpaa, retiring Lake Bemidji State Park Naturalist. For John
Posted on Apr. 4 2017

Recently Added

Longtime State Park Employee Says Farewell After 36 Years

Posted on Apr. 4 2017

Beavers Baseball Ready For Stretch Run

Posted on Apr. 4 2017

Northwoods Adventure: The Bemidji Jaycees Home, Sport & Travel Show

Posted on Apr. 4 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.