Minnesota 2022 General Election Information
Tomorrow is Minnesota’s 2022 General Election!
Over the few months, we’ve conducted live debates, interviews, and covered events in the Lakeland viewing area to make sure that you’re informed and aware of the candidates on the ballot. The following is a list of our 2022 coverage.
Governor & Lt. Governor:
Congressional District:
State Senate:
- District 2 Debate: Rep. Steve Green & Alan Roy
- District 5 Debate: A. John Peters & Sen. Paul Utke
- District 6 Debate: Sen. Justin Eichorn & Steve Samuelson
- District 10 Interview: MN Senate District 10 DFL Candidate Suzanne Cekalla Discusses Campaign Topics
State House:
- District 2A Debate: Rep. Matt Grossell & Reed Olson
- District 2B Debate: Rep. Matt Bliss & Erika Bailey-Johnson
- District 5A News Story: Key Talking Points in MN House 5A Race Include Education, Elections, Crime Rates
- District 5B Debate: Mike Wiener & Gregg Hendrickson
- District 6A Debate: Ben Davis & Richard Blake
- District 6B Debate: Sally Boos & Josh Heintzeman
County Elections:
- News Story: Beltrami County Sheriff Canidates Meet At Public Forum
- News Story: Crow Wing Co. Sheriff Candidates Answer Questions at Brainerd Chamber Forum
- News Story: Crow Wing County Board Candidates Discuss Issues at Brainerd Chamber Forum
School Board:
- News Story: Bemidji Education Association Holds School Board Candidate Forum
- News Story: League of Women Voters Helps Sponsor Forum for Brainerd School Board Candidates
General Forum:
