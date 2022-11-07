Lakeland PBS

Minnesota 2022 General Election Information

Lakeland News — Nov. 7 2022

Tomorrow is Minnesota’s 2022 General Election! 

Over the few months, we’ve conducted live debates, interviews, and covered events in the Lakeland viewing area to make sure that you’re informed and aware of the candidates on the ballot. The following is a list of our 2022 coverage.

Want more information about voting in Minnesota? Visit the Secretary of State website.
Don’t know where to vote in Minnesota? Click here.

Governor & Lt. Governor:

Congressional District:

State Senate:

State House:

County Elections:

School Board:

General Forum:

 

