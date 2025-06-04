Jun 4, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

MN Warning Public About Scam Texts Involving Fake DVS Messages

dps impersonation scam example

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is alerting residents to beware of fake messages claiming to be from the “Minnesota Department of Motor Vehicles” or “DPSMN” and requesting payment, like this example here. (Credit: MN DPS)

The Department of Public Safety is alerting Minnesotans to beware of fake messages claiming to be from the “Minnesota Department of Motor Vehicles” or “DPSMN” and requesting payment.

These widespread messages are creating alarm among residents by making false claims and requesting payment for false traffic tickets and threatening action if the recipient doesn’t pay. Some Minnesotans report receiving multiple messages in a row, each one increasing in threatening language to pressure them into paying.

DPS urges residents not to open any links requesting payment in a text message to avoid personal information being stolen. DPS and its Driver and Vehicle Services division say they will never send texts about outstanding traffic tickets and will never request payment through a text.

DPS says if you received one of these messages and fell victim to the scam, you can file a report with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center here.

