Nov 4, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

MN Voters to Decide if Lottery Revenue Keeps Going to Environment Trust Fund

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health Locations 5 24

First City Liquor

Hug Hydronics 4 24

Related News

Crime

Bemidji Man Sentenced to Over 8 Years for Role in Twin Cities Carjackings

Education & Government

John Ryan, Jennifer Carnahan Facing Off in Nisswa Mayoral Race

Community

CLC Using Grant Money to Help Support Campus Food Pantries

Arts & Entertainment

In Focus: Kingdom Builders Students Help Paint Giant Christmas Light Display