MN Vaccine Rollout Continues with Moderna Doses on the Way

So far, about 3,000 health care workers in the state have received the first part of their COVID-19 vaccines.

Health officials say Moderna will send its first doses to Minnesota tomorrow and will combine with Pfizer’s vaccine to bring about 250,000 doses to the state by the end of December. Most of the first batch of the Moderna vaccine is targeting long-term care facilities.

Health officials say they think everyone in the first group for vaccinations should be fully vaccinated by the end of next month, and vaccinations will likely move onto the next group next month as well, which includes health care workers in general and others living in congregate care.

