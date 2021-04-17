Lakeland PBS

MN Travelers Urged to Get Tested, Self-Quarantine After Return to State

Lakeland News — Apr. 17 2021

The Minnesota Department of Health is urging people traveling to self-quarantine and get tested when they return to the state after four unrelated families all found themselves infected with the P.1 COVID-19 variant after taking a trip to Cancun, Mexico.

Many countries are not recommending people travel internationally. The CDC only recommends people be fully vaccinated before leaving the country. But even when traveling domestically, each state has different requirements someone needs to do before you enter that specific state. The Department of Health is recommending you do your homework before traveling.

Richard Danila, Minnesota Department of Health Deputy State Epidemiologist, says even if the state doesn’t require it, you should still get tested five to seven days after you return from your trip.

