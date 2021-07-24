MN Swimmer Mallory Weggemann Continues Prep for Her 3rd Paralympic Games

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With less than a month until the Paralympic Games begin in Tokyo, Eagan, Minnesota native Mallory Weggemann is continuing training and preparing for her third Paralympic Games.

Weggemann sat down earlier this month with our Nick Ursini in Nisswa, where Weggemann and her husband have a cabin, to talk about her preparation for Tokyo and how training changes this close to the games.

“I work with my strength coach for about an hour-and-a-half starting at 9:45 AM,” said Weggemann. “I literally drive home, I let myself refuel and I turn around and I leave and I head to the pool to be in the water at 12:30, I swim with my coach from 12:30-2:30.”

The Paralympic Games are set to begin on August 24 and run through September 5. As we approach the games, we will release more of the interview with Weggemann.