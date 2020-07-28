MN Surpasses 50,000 Total COVID-19 Cases Over the Weekend

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

2,300 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend in Minnesota, tipping the state’s cumulative total positive cases to over 50,000. The state also reported 10 new deaths over the weekend.

On Saturday, 875 tests came back positive, the highest number since the start of the pandemic. On Sunday, the state recorded 646 new cases, which came from a total of 13,542 tests administered for that day. The seven-day rolling average case positivity rate is 4.8%, the same from a week prior.

This weekend also marked the first reported case in Lake of the Woods County on Saturday – all 87 counties in Minnesota have now reported positive cases of COVID-19.

On Monday, 650 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported with 13,542 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.8%, along with two new deaths. 257 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 126 of those in ICU. Also, in the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported a total of 28 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin County – 1

Beltrami County – 6

Clearwater County – 1

Crow Wing County – 5

Hubbard County – 1

Itasca County – 1

Koochiching County – 1

Morrison County – 4

Polk County – 5

Todd County – 3

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today