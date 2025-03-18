MN State Sen. Eichorn Arrested on Suspicion of Soliciting a Minor

Republican state Sen. Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids was arrested yesterday for allegedly soliciting a minor for prostitution.

A press release from the Bloomington Police Department says detectives communicated with Eichorn, who thought he was talking with a 17-year-old girl. A detective arranged to meet with Eichorn in Bloomington, where he was arrested without incident outside his vehicle.

The release says felony charges of Soliciting Under 18 Year Old to Practice Prostitution are pending from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

Eichorn, who represents District 6, was first elected to the state Senate in 2016. Last month, he was elected chair of the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board.

Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy, a Democrat from St. Paul, said in a statement, “The felony allegation against Senator Eichorn is deeply disturbing, and raises serious questions that will need to be answered by the court, as well as his caucus and constituents.” Senate Republicans released a statement saying they are “shocked by these reports and this alleged conduct demands an immediate resignation. Justin has a difficult road ahead and he needs to focus on his family.”